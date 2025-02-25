Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE EDR opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 263,200 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,731.39. This represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $68,040.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243 in the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.