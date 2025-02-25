Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hilltop Q4 Earnings

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilltop

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.