Equities Analysts Set Expectations for JLL Q2 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $264.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.50. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,468,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 214,087 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 199,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

