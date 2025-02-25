Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LKQ Q2 Earnings

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LKQ in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,180.08. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,548,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $160,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $119,395,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $91,678,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $68,944,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

