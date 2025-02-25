Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ERO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
NYSE ERO opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ero Copper has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $24.34.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
