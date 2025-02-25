Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Ero Copper by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERO opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ero Copper has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $24.34.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

