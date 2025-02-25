ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Rating Increased to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an inline rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $122.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of ESAB opened at $121.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Research analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in ESAB by 871.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

