Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXEL. Citigroup upped their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,561.28. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 54.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exelixis by 118.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 129,805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

