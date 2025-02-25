ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 70.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

