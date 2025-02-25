Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Critical Analysis

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Farmers National Banc”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmers National Banc $170.08 million 3.16 $45.95 million $1.22 11.70

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A Farmers National Banc 17.05% 11.71% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Santa Clarita and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 0.00 Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33

Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

