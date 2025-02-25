Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 244.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

FRT stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

