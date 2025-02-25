Financial Analysis: QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) vs. NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and QXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 4.42% -2.08% -1.73% QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80 QXO 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NerdWallet and QXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.99%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than QXO.

Risk and Volatility

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and QXO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $687.60 million 1.11 -$11.80 million $0.40 26.08 QXO $54.52 million 92.19 -$1.07 million ($9.12) -1.35

QXO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QXO beats NerdWallet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

