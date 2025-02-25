FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,318,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,445.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 214,606 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 157,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Scotiabank upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

