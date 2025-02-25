Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.19 and traded as low as $45.36. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 21,326 shares.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $239.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 129.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

