Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWONA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 0.14. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42.

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Formula One Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.