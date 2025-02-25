Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

