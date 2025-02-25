FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,024.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 180,205 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,398.2% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 138,434 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 61.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 152.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $2,166,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

