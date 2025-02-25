FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Issued By Roth Capital

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

CNK stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

