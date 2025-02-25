FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of STN opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stantec has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 802.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stantec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Stantec by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stantec by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

