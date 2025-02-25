FY2025 EPS Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Reduced by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

