FY2025 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Lifted by Analyst

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

