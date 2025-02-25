FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enovix Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enovix in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Enovix Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,105.81. This represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

