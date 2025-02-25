FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Decreased by Analyst

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GBNXF opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

