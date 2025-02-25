FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Cut by Analyst

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$9.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$403,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

