Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.81. 69,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 180,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

GAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on Galiano Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

