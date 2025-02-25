GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.06.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Shares of GDS opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.12. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in GDS by 128.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $41,472,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in GDS by 161.6% during the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,212,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

