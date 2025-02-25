Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,516,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,498,000 after buying an additional 86,929 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

