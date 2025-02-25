GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $191,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,899.67. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 4,042.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 572.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 931,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $62.28 on Thursday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -194.63 and a beta of 0.63.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

