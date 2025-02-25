Global Net Lease (GNL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $195.16 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GNL. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

