Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Global Payments stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

