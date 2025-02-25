Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $518,478.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,116.16. This represents a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

