Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280.50 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.55). Approximately 561,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,102,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.82) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 405.50 ($5.12).

The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.94.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

