Griffin Securities Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CDNS

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

CDNS opened at $252.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.33 and its 200-day moving average is $287.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

