HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for NBIX Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $119.11 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,070,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,068,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

