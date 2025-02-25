HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AXSM Earnings

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.79.

AXSM stock opened at $130.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.05. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 65.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

