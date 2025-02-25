HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IVVD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

Invivyd Stock Down 29.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $30,718.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,012,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,790.40. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 816,466 shares of company stock worth $423,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mithril II GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invivyd by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,463 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 204,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Articles

