Head to Head Contrast: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.39, meaning that its share price is 6,439% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61% SHF 36.34% 10.24% 5.66%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 15.36 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.21 SHF $17.56 million 1.10 -$17.28 million $0.17 2.04

This table compares Carbon Streaming and SHF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SHF has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SHF beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

