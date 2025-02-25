Head to Head Survey: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) vs. Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Gold Resource”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $434.63 million 1.49 $61.28 million ($0.03) -70.67 Gold Resource $73.90 million 0.53 -$16.02 million ($0.49) -0.84

Profitability

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -2.09% 12.04% 2.89% Gold Resource -61.31% -35.25% -16.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 3 1 3.25 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.09%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 323.22%. Given Gold Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Gold Resource on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

