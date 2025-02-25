Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) vs. SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Growth Opportunities N/A -28.24% 3.82% Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A N/A -14.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Growth Opportunities N/A N/A $8.14 million $0.22 53.00 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A N/A $6.40 million ($1.07) -10.10

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SK Growth Opportunities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SK Growth Opportunities beats Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

