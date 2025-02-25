Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

