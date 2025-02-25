H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

