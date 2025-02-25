Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 199.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $3,212,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 326,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Hub Group Trading Down 2.1 %

HUBG opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

