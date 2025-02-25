Hudbay Minerals Q2 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.12.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.89.

In other news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

