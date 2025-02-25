IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $196.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.