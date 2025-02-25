Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.57. 382,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 143,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Ilika Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Ilika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.