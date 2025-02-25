Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

