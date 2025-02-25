Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

IVAC stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,545,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intevac by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

