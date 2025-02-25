Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.83 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.19). Approximately 301,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 313,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.16).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.48. The company has a market cap of £352.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Managed by Rhys Davies and Edward Craven, the Company’s investment objective is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

