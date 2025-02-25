Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 885.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 668.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMO opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

