Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC):

Get SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

2/10/2025 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $92.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,459,808. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.