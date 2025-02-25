iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.29.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,236.03. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

